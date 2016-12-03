KISS SCHOOL GOODBYE, HEAD TEACHER TOLD

KAMKHWELI – Parents of KaMkhweli Primary School want the head teacher, Khetsiwe Dlamini and the school committee to kiss the school goodbye at the end of the year.



They promised to make sure that the school does not open when other schools do so next year as they would lock the gates if the head teacher and school committee returned.



The parents made this known during their meeting, which was held at the school hall yesterday.

The meeting was chaired by Lubombo Regional Inspector of Schools Robert Motsa.

One of the parents said all they wanted was the removal of both the head teacher and the school committee.



Eliminate



“We do not want them here when the school opens for 2017,” the parent said in front the head teacher and the school committee.

He said if the ministry fails to remove both the committee and head teacher, it should at least eliminate one of the two, preferably the school committee because they could elect another and monitor how the head teacher worked with it.



The unidentified parent said their main reason was that the head teacher and the school committee were making decisions on their behalf.

Another parent alleged that the head teacher usually met with the school committee and decided how much money they needed before calling a parents’ meeting where they imposed their decision.



“We do not pay the money they demand because we want to but because we fear that our children’s end of year report will be withheld.

‘‘When they impose their decisions, we try to complain but in vain as they usually tell us that the money would not be enough for whatever project,” the parent said.