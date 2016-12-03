RURAL AREAS HAVE BEST SANITATION THAN URBAN

EZULWINI – Titimela have been cited as the main cause behind the poor rating in terms of sanitation in the urban areas.



Most of the time the blocks of one-room flats (titimela)to lease are common in the urban areas where people end up settling to be closer to their places of work.



The Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) released yesterday shows that water and sanitation levels were at 72 per cent countrywide, but sanitation was better in rural areas than in urban areas, being at 52 per cent and 48 per cent respectively.



Explaining the figures, Senior Statistician Robert Fakudze said the mushrooming of titimela leads to the poor figures in the urban areas.

“Most of the time there is adequate clean water in the urban areas but a lot of sanitation sharing in these one-room flats,” he said.

The MICS indicates that the most common sanitation facility that is used is the pit latrine with a slab.



Sanitation



This falls under improved sanitation facility and it is followed by the ventilated improved pit latrine.

These are commonly used in one-room rented complexes and they are shared by adults and children most of the time.

In terms of disposal of children’s waste, the report states that, “The percentage of households using unimproved sanitation facilities that practice proper disposal of children’s waste is highest among households where mothers have secondary or high school education compared with those with other levels of education.”



A higher percentage of people dispose of children’s waste by putting it into toilets or latrines, while others throw it into garbage.

A very few bury it or leave it in the open.