NO SCHOOLS WILL BE SHUT DOWN – HEAD TEACHERS

MANZINI – Schools offering the National Senior Certificate syllabus, popularly referred to as Matric, have slammed the Director of Education, Dr Sibongile Mtshali and accused her of acting beyond her mandate.



One of the schools offering the Matric syllabus is U-Tech.

Its Head teacher, Mavela Shongwe, said Mtshali was not supposed to send the letters to the schools, neither was she supposed to order them, as schools, to inform parents.



The letter that Shongwe is referring to is the one written by the South African Government, through its Department of Basic Education, stopping Swaziland from offering the National Senior Certificate (NSC) Examination, popularly known as Matric.



The letter is dated September 28, 2016 and states that the offering of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) Examination in Swaziland and anywhere outside the borders of the Republic of South Africa is not accommodated in policy and regulations and is, therefore, contrary to the laws of the republic.



The SA Government has given the country until 2018 to work on the issue though no admissions are expected next year.

U-Tech is the main examination centre for schools that offer the syllabus in the country and Shongwe was speaking on behalf of the schools.

“The only people who have the authority to act on this letter are the minister and principal secretary in the Ministry of Education and Training as well as the Department of Basic Education in South Africa, not the director,” said Shongwe.



The director had confirmed knowledge of the letter sent by the Department of Basic Education in South Africa, announcing the termination of the offering of the Matric syllabus in the country. She said schools were advised to notify parents of the development.