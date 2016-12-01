SD MUST STOP OFFERING MATRIC EDUCATION – SA

MANZINI – The South African Government, through its Department of Basic Education, has stopped Swaziland from offering the National Senior Certificate (NSC) Examination, popularly known as Matric.



This was communicated through a letter sent by the South African Government to the country’s Ministry of Education and Training.

This letter has caused a lot of panic and confusion among parents of pupils enrolled in private schools which offer this syllabus.



Dated September 28, 2016, the letter states that the offering of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) Examination in Swaziland and anywhere outside the borders of the Republic of South Africa was not accommodated in policy and regulations and is, therefore, contrary to the laws of the Republic.



This means that Swaziland and other neighbouring countries will no longer be authorised to offer Matric. According to the letter, only children of diplomats or staff members of any embassy or consulate will be considered for Matric examinations.

Signed by South African Minister of Education Angie Motshekga, the letter was sent to her Swazi counterpart, Phineas Magagula, stating that the termination of the National Seniors Certificate in the country would follow a three-year phasing out approach commencing in 2016 and concluding in 2018.



“In terms of the current regulations pertaining to the conduct, administration and management of National Senior Certificate (NCS), only the following candidates will be considered for the NCS examination conducted outside the borders of South Africa: Candidates abroad who are citizens of the Republic of South Africa and registered for the NSC examination and who have fully complied with the School-Based Assessment (SBA), Practical Assessment tasks and Language.