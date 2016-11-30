BROTHERS ARRESTED FOR DAD’S MURDER

MBABANE – Two brothers charged with the brutal killing of their father alleged that he told them he would rather use his money to remarry than to pay for tertiary fees.



The duo Sanele (20) and Sandile Ndzimandze (28), revealed this when recording their confession yesterday at the magistrates court.

They recorded separate confessions before different judicial officers and were then remanded in custody pending their committal to the High Court.



Sanele is said to have stated in his confession that they went to their father, Vusi Ndzimandze, to ask for money to pay school fees and he told them that the money he had would be used to marry a second wife as he did not reside with their mother anymore.

Information received that the 20-year-old son is enrolled in one of the tertiary institutions in Mbabane where he is pursuing a certificate in Electrical Engineering.



Both the brothers admitted to the court that they had not intended to fight their father but he was the one who did not want to reason with them.

“The fact that he had the money and was not going to give us angered us the most. He is still married to our mother,” one of the sons stated.

On the day of the alleged murder, one of the tenants at Gobholo where the deceased resided said they heard one of the sons ask his father what he wanted from him.



The brother’s confession further stated that their father was fighting with one of them and the other was trying to stop the fight when he ended up being beaten and stabbed until he died.