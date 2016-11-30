TWO FEMALE COPS ARRESTED FOR SALE OF DAGGA EXHIBITS

MBABANE – Two female police officers, one stationed in the drug department and the other stationed as a keeper in the exhibit room, were arrested for alleged theft of dagga.



Sergeant Alice Matsebula (42) of Mgobodzi area and Phindile Sibuko Sihlongonyane (33) of Nkoyoyo have been charged with three counts.

In one of the charges Matsebula is facing alone, it is said that she was found in a vehicle outside the police station in possession of the 10.5kg of dagga which was taken from the exhibit room earlier.



In count one, the police officers are charged with theft which was committed on November 28 at the Mbabane Police Station exhibit room where they allegedly stole a bag of dagga in the possession of Amos Dlamini, who is the acting station commander. In count two, they are charged with contravening section 12 (2) as read with section 12 (2) (a) of the Pharmacy Act number 38/1929 as amended in that on the day mentioned above, the two, acting jointly and in furtherance of a common purpose did wrongfully and unlawfully deal by way of sale or similar transaction in a potential or harmful drug and thus contravened the said Act.



Count three is that of contravening Section 12 (1) (a) as read with Section 12 (1) (i) of the Pharmacy Act number 38/1929 as amended in that on the same day, Sergeant Matsebula at the Mbabane Police Station car park, possessed 10.5kg of dagga while inside an Audi A4 with registration plates OSD 328 BH.



They both appeared before Magistrate Sifiso Vilakati and they were represented by Sabelo ‘Chicken’ Dlamini.

Prosecutor Chris Sibandze applied that the duo be remanded in custody pending their committal to the High Court and bail was denied.