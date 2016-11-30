PUPIL RAPED, STABBED 7 TIMES BY JILTED BOYFRIEND

MANZINI – A 19-year-old pupil died at the hands of her former lover after he allegedly raped and stabbed her seven times with a kitchen knife.



The Manzini Central High School pupil, Nqobile Matsebula, who had just finished writing her form IV examinations, is alleged to have died on the spot within the Lewis Building Flats, where she stayed with her two sisters and brother-in-law.



Nqobile was allegedly stabbed to death with the knife at about 4pm on Monday.

According to her sister’s house helper, Cebile Sifundza, at midday on the day, Nqobile said she was not feeling well and decided to sleep on the corridors.



“She woke up and got busy with her cellphone.

“When I asked her what she was doing, she said she was on WhatsApp.



“She then disappeared and soon after her disappearance, her boyfriend came and knocked, demanding to have a word with her.

“I told him she had just left and he ordered me to open the door, however, I did not and he left,” Sifundza said.



According to the deceased’s sister, Thandazo Matsebula, Nqobile had already dumped the boyfriend and she had informed her that he was in denial and did not want her to leave him.



The unemployed young man is alleged to have launched the horrific attack after Nqobile seemingly ended their relationship because she could no longer cope with his controlling ways.