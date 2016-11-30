LITTLE INCWALA BEGINS

King’s praise singer Sigombeni Dlamini takes a short cut as the Ngabezweni Regiment arrives at Ludzidzini Royal Residence in readiness for the commencement of the Little Incwala. (Pics: Sibusiso Shange)

MBABANE – The special prayer that makes the Swazis nation unique from other nations has begun.



This is the Incwala ceremony, where the nation joins Their Majesties in celebration of the harvest of the first fruit. The nation also uses the same ceremony to thank God for the peace that it has enjoyed since independence. Swazis believe God to be the controller of all events and as such they thank Him for the blessings received and ask for more.



The much anticipated event began at Ludzidzini Royal Kraal yesterday.

Warriors, lutsango, ingatja and Imbali displayed their vibrant dancing skills during the commencement of the ceremony. Incwala begins as soon as the Water Party Regiment that was commissioned by the King to fetch the sacred water from the Indian Ocean returns to the country.



The King will rotate from one royal residence to another until he commissions young boys (Ingatja) to fetch the sacred shrub (lusekwane) and red leaves which are used during the course of the ceremony. It is then that the world at large joins the Swazi nation in celebrating the event that was begun by their forefathers.