JILTED MAN WANTS LOBOLA BACK FROM FIANCÉE, DAD

MBABANE – A jilted man of KaPhunga has approached the court to have his cattle returned by his runaway fiancée.



This, after his live-in lover refused to marry him after he had paid lobola (bride price) to her family.

His lover had allegedly agreed to marry him before he made the undertaking to pay lobola.



Patrick Mamba paid a herd of nine cattle as lobola. He has taken his former live-in lover Thabisile Sukati and her father Alson Makhuphula of Bethany to court.



Giving a brief background of the matter, Mamba informed the court that in or about the year 2013 they started living together with Thabisile.

He alleged that in or about early 2014 with the intention to legitimise their relationship, they decided that they would legally get married.

According to Mamba, they decided that before getting married he would pay lobola to Thabisile’s family.



He pointed out that in keeping with the dictates of Swazi Law and Custom, a meeting was held between the families at Makhuphula’s homestead.

He alleged that Makhuphula approved the payment of lobola.

He informed the court that the nine cattle which he delivered to the Sukati family were valued at E39 000. The defendants are yet to file their responding papers in the matter.



“The first defendant (Thabisile), in breach of her promise refused to get married to the plaintiff (Mamba),” reads part of the combined summons filed by Mamba’s lawyer, Leo Gama.

He further mentioned that Thabisile resided with her father (Makhuphula) who was aware that she had no intention to get married to him.