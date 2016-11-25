28 UNISWA MBABANE STUDENTS CHARGED WITH PUBLIC DISORDER

MANZINI – A total of 28 UNISWA students from Mbabane Campus have been charged for public disorder after defying Vice Chancellor Cisco Magagula’s command.



The charged University of Swaziland (UNISWA) students allegedly committed the crime on October 16, 2016 during the strike which resulted in the closure of the campus.



According to summons served upon the students, on the day at around 5:25pm, they allegedly defied the vice chancellor’s order by holding a meeting within the campus premises.

On September 13, 2016, the vice chancellor issued a memorandum which banned students’ from meeting and toyi-toying. Part B of the charge said the students led a group of other scholars in singing political songs and slogans along the campus’ hostel corridors.



Again, the students were accused of disturbing their colleagues who were studying in the library and hostels.

“The students also kicked and banged doors at the girls’ hostel. As a result, a door at room 209 was damaged,” read part D of the charge.



Part E of the count said the students allegedly closed the campus’ main gate without any authority to do so and disturbed traffic flow.