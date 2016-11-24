WHY WAS PLANE BOUGHT? - MPS

LOBAMBA - Why was Swazi Airways bought? This was the question on the lips of several Members of Parliament who expressed displeasure at the fact that the Ministry of Public Works and Transport had purchased or leased a plane, which was now just lying idle at King Mswati III International Airport.



Manzini North MP Jan Sithole said government was spending money on projects that would be white elephants.

“As I speak, there is a parked aeroplane that is non-operational. Why is government venturing into business that has failed even in countries with better economies?” wondered Sithole.

He said staff was hired at Swazi Airways, including air hostesses, but clearly they sat around and did nothing as the airplane was not yet operational.



This was during the debate of the Mid-Year Review Report which was made by Minister of Finance Martin Dlamini two weeks ago.

Lobamba Lomdzala MP Marwick Khumalo also wondered why Parliament was not involved in the Swazi Airways issues.

“Now we have to allocate money for servicing the plane that is not even operational,” said Khumalo.

He said government had deemed it fit to inform Parliament on the intended purchase of a plane for the King, but had failed to inform them about Swazi Airways.



He said he would not approve this deal because Parliament’s advice was not sought, adding that if it was for licencing issues, the ministry should just have leased the plane and sent it back after receiving the operating licence.





