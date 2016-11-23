3 SWAZIS NABBED SMUGGLING E1M ILLICIT GOODS AT BORDER

MATSAMO – Illicit goods worth about E1 million that were being transported from the country into South Africa were busted by the neighbouring states’s officials at the Matsamo Border Gate last Friday.



As a result, three Swazi nationals were reportedly arrested on the South African side of the border and subsequently charged for possession of the illicit goods.



Sisonke Maxwell Mabuza (30), Nkosingiphile Esau Dludlu (29) and Themba Goodwill Dlamini (36) were arrested last Friday by members of the Hawks (an independent Investigation Unit of the South African Police Service) in Nelspruit and Jeppes Reef Border Post, also known as Matsamo on the local side.



According to the arresting officers, the trio were each driving their own trucks loaded with boxes of illicit goods including Adidas shoes, different kinds of clothes including T-shirts and cosmetics.

The major seizure by the South African Hawks has been described by authorities as an effort to stop the smuggling of goods in and out of the neighbouring country.



The suspects were apparently transporting the goods from the country to the Republic of South Africa. “They were immediately arrested upon their arrival at the Jeppes Reef (Matsamo) Border Post,” explained Captain Dineo Sekgotodi, spokesperson of the Hawks in South Africa’s Mpumalanga Province.



Information gathered was that Hawks officers stopped the trucks for inspection at the South African side of the border post upon entry, and a subsequent search by the officers led to the huge bust.