UPROAR OVER DOOM SPRAY HEALING

MBABANE – Swazis joined thousands of their Southern African counterparts in expressing their bewilderment at Prophet Lethebo Rabalongo of the Mount Zion General Assembly (MZGA) church who used insect spray, Doom, to ‘heal’ his congregants.



Social media, particularly Facebook and Twitter, were abuzz after the news was reported by eNCA that the prophet from Limpompo literally sprayed his church members with the green canister while claiming that the product could not only destroy demons, but also heal diseases such as ulcers, cancer and HIV.



“Church has become too poisonus for my liking,” wrote Fundizwi, who is a Swazi, on his Facebook account.

The social media users commented that just after they were getting over pastors who made their congregants drink petrol and eat grass, they were now subjected to this. Images on the internet show the prophet spraying the insecticide on the faces and legs of the individuals.

“I find this very disturbing. A pastor from the MZGA congregation is spraying people with Doom insect repelant to heal them,” wrote another. Others found the hilarious side to this as they had already created memes such as one titled ‘Babes WeDoom’ while others said he should be arrested as his act was criminal. “Pastor: What’s wrong? Person: Something keeps bugging m... Pastor: Say no more... #Doom,” were some of the many trending statements.