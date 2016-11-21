30 SWAZI STUDENTS GRADUATE



EZULWINI – About 30 Swazi Muslim students who can recite 1 000 verses of the Quran by heart graduated yesterday.



This, happened at Ezulwini Islamic Centre during the historic first ever graduation and Jasla ceremony held in the country.

Over 600 Muslims based in the country attended the event.

The ceremony saw one graduate, who had been part of the class that studied the Quran, able to recite all 6 600 verses without reading from the sacred book.



Musabashraf Muhammed is a Pakistan citizen who arrived in Africa in 2013 when he was just 13 years of age.

He started attending classes of the Quran when he was the same age in South Africa and yesterday he graduated for his ability to recite all the verses of the Quran without having to open the holy book.



The historic event saw guests from different corners of the continent grace the ceremony as they honoured the invitation of the Mosque’s Imam, Feroz Ismail.



Guest of honour, Ismail Kathrada, said they had come to witness an amazing event where the word of God, in its original form, the Arabic text, was being preserved for all mankind.



“The Quran, together with Islam is 1 438 years old and up to now, it is an anonymous fact that the Quran has never been changed or altered,” said Kathrada.

He said if one could put five Bibles on the table and start reading from each, the person would be surprised on how much it has been altered by those who had translated it to different volumes.