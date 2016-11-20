DAMBUZA BURIES ESTRANGED WIFE

MBABANE – Chief Dambuza Lukhele has declined his late wife’s wish to be cremated when she died.



Cremation is the combustion, vaporisation and oxidation of dead bodies to basic chemical compounds, such as gases, ashes and mineral fragments retaining the appearance of dry bone.

The chief is a former Cabinet minister who is now a member of the Ludzidzini Royal Committee, which advises Her Majesty the Queen Mother.



He is secretary of the influential committee that is also the last point of call for most chieftaincy dispute.

The team is chaired by TV Mtetwa, acting Governor of the Ludzidzini Royal Residence. Lukhele’s second wife, Theodora Islam Dlamini, a teacher by profession, died in a car accident on November 2, 2016.

She leaves behind her only daughter, who is currently doing her studies in Beijing, China.



By virtue of being the chief’s wife, the deceased held the title Inkhosikati LaMbetsetjeni. The death of the former teacher left a dispute between his parental and marital families.

The dispute came after Dlamini made it known to her friends and some family members, while she was still alive, that she wanted to be cremated, only for her husband (Chief Dambuza Lukhele) to stop that on the day of the memorial.

The chief made it known that he was not going to allow his wife to be ‘thrown into fire’ when there was a ‘unique’ way of laying her to rest.



A relative of the deceased, who gave her side of the story on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the cremation was stopped by the chief.

She said they were very hurt by the last-minute act by former minister.



She explained that the root of the matter was that the deceased was traditionally married to Lukhele, after the latter had a first wife whom she married through the western style (civil rites).

She pointed out that the late Theodora, whom she described as her daughter (she claims to have raised her since she was one-year-old after the passing away of her mother) agreed to marry the chief only because the Ludzidzini Council secretary promised her that he would divorce the first wife.



A few weeks into the marriage, when that promise was allegedly not fulfilled, Theodora packed her bags and headed to the capital city, where she lived until the day she died.

“Before she died, she told everyone close to her that she wanted to be cremated and her ashes thrown into the sea,” said the relative.