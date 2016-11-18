SWSC STOPS SUPPLYING FREE WATER

MBABANE – The ‘free for all’ water supply is over as the Swaziland Water Services Corporation (SWSC) has stopped refilling water tanks placed in strategic places within the capital city.



This water came at no charge to Mbabane residents.

The free water was happily used by the city’s residents as it was supplied in residential areas for the days when water rationing was ongoing.

However, SWSC through its Public Affairs Manager Nomahlubi Matiwane, said since the water rationing had been suspended, they would not be refilling the various tanks in the residential areas.



“The tanks are meant to provide alternative supply to our customers, hence they will not be filled as supply has been normalised,” said Matiwane.

The free water had been placed in various areas since August 2016 as the Hawane Dam levels continued to deteriorate and the rationing of water was increased from two days to four per week.



Asked how many days the company had projected for the suspension of the water rationing, Matiwane said it was not possible to determine this because it was fully dependent on weather patterns and the continuous flow of the Mbuluzi tributaries.

“But we do not anticipate to effect rationing any time soon, as we continue to seek alternative sources of supply,” she said.



Although Matiwane did not commit to the number of days of water supply another officer at SWSC, Welcome Shabangu, was quoted on Swazi TV stating that the water supply currently available would last between 30-35 days.

Matiwane said regardless of the fact that the city now had water, it remained imperative to adopt a culture of water conservation and utmost respect for the finite resource.



