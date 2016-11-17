MATSETSA ACCIDENT VICTIM HAD BURIED CHILD PREVIOUS WEEK

SITEKI – One of the four passengers killed in the horrific Matsetsa accident last Friday had just buried her child a week before the tragedy.



Lindiwe Matsebula (27) of Mpolonjeni area was a relative of long-serving Siphofaneni Member of Parliament (MP) Gundvwane Gamedze. Matsebula died on arrival at Good Shepherd Hospital in Siteki. She was a passenger in the bus, which was involved in the accident.



In an interview yesterday, Gamedze revealed that Matsebula was his niece. He said the family was devastated following her untimely death.

“A week before she died, we buried her child. She was still mourning the death of her child when she met her death,” said the legislator in a sad tone.



He further stated that, although unmarried, the deceased leaves behind five children. He added that Matsebula would be laid to rest this coming weekend.

Gamedze said his niece was residing with her mother at Mpolonjeni and that she was from Manzini on the day of the accident.

“Our prayers are with Souza (Joseph), the owner of the bus which was involved in the accident. We cannot forget the truck driver because nobody can deliberately drive negligently to kill people,” said Gamedze.



Meanwhile, the three other passengers who died in the accident are; Khulekani Sebenele Mbhamali (29), Hloniphile Matsenjwa (29) and Bonisiwe Kunene (31).

Mbhamali died while heading home after attending the Limkokwing University of Technology graduation ceremony, where he graduated with an Associate Degree in Information Technology (IT).