SUFIAW NEGOTIATING IN BAD FAITH – SWAZIBANK

MBABANE – SwaziBank has accused SUFIAW of approaching salary increment negotiations in bad faith.



SUFIAW is the Swaziland Union of Financial Institutions and Allied Workers.

The bank’s Executive Manager Co-operative Services, Thembi Dlamini alleged that the members of the union did not wait for the internal dispute procedures to be exhausted before reporting a dispute at CMAC and abandoned the negotiating table prematurely.



The veracity of these allegations is still to be tested in court. Musa Sibandze of Musa M. Sibandze represents the bank in the matter.

SUFIAW and CMAC were due file their answering affidavit yesterday and the bank to file its replying papers as well as heads of argument today.

SwaziBank employees are demanding a salary increment of 8.5 per cent while the bank offered 6.5 per cent.



SUFIAW reported a dispute at CMAC and later issued a notice to strike on Monday. The bank rushed to court to seek an order preventing the union from calling on the employees it represents from proceeding with the intended strike.

SwaziBank also wants the court to set aside the report of a dispute by SUFIAW at CMAC and the steps taken by the former in this regard. The matter will be heard tomorrow by Judge Dumisani Mazibuko.



Dlamini, in her founding affidavit, told the court that on July 11, 2016, SwaziBank and SUFIAW entered into collective bargaining negotiations. The bank allegedly offered three per cent, which in the course of the negotiations increased to 3.75 per cent.

The employees then allegedly demanded a 10.5 per cent increment. SUFIAW further allegedly demanded that the negotiations be concluded on the very same day.