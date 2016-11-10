CIVIL SERVANTS’ SALARIES RISE TO E641M MONTHLY

LOBAMBA – Government is now spending about E641million per month on salaries for civil servants.



This was revealed by Minister of Finance Martin Dlamini in the House of Assembly yesterday, when he presented his Mid-Year Budget Review Report.



Dlamini, who painted a bleak financial picture of the country, said spending continued to be high on the wage bill.

He said the estimated expenditure for the current financial year, including the salary review, was expected to total E7.7 billion including pension contributions.



“This is a 26 per cent increase compared to the fiscal year 2015/2016,” said Dlamini. The minister said it was evident that the civil service wage bill was on the increase and this continued to put pressure on the fiscal stance of government.



He informed the nation that going forward, it would be necessary that government and all stakeholders carry out a thorough examination on whether salary negotiations should take into account other important policy considerations such as the need to link wage growth to productivity.

Dlamini further said there was a need to also carry out an assessment of unit costs of government work in relation to trends in the rest of the economy and most importantly, an analysis of the impact of a high wage bill on service delivery.



Dlamini said for the remainder of the year, he urged his colleagues in every ministry to make an effort to realise and increase savings through improvements in the human resources and payroll system.



“This can be achieved by minimising hiring and assisting Public Service to abolish unused posts,” he said.

