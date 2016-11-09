PWC’S MVUSELELO IS NEW STANDARD BANK’S BOSS

MBABANE – We might not be aware how many years it has taken him to get his foot in the door of Standard Bank to become the first man in command, but finally he has.



He might have worked for the Amalgamated Bank of South Africa-now Barclays Africa, for four years as part of the executive but now he is the new Standard Bank Chief Executive (CE).



Mvuselelo Fakudze, who has been with PricewaterhouseCoopers for 14 years, six of which he was a partner, is replacing Phil Mnisi, who left the position at the bank to join the Swaziland Sugar Association (SSA) as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).



Fakudze, a chartered accountant by profession, said: “I am honoured to be tasked with leading Standard Bank Swaziland, with its significant financial services operations and proud 153 years of moving forward. I have accepted the appointment with excitement and profound sense of responsibility upon me.”



Making the announcement, the bank’s management said: “The Board, management and staff of Standard Bank Swaziland are delighted to welcome Fakudze as the new Chief Executive of Standard Bank Swaziland effective December 1, 2016.”



For being at the helm as the CE, Fakudze would be heading the biggest bank in Swaziland by asset base as well as by customer base. It is also the biggest employer, employing over 250 people than its competitors (First National Bank, Nedbank, and SwaziBank).