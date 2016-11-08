MAN SHOOTS GIRLFRIEND, TURNS GUN ON HIMSELF

NHLANGANO – A couple is waging a battle for survival in hospital after the man shot his live-in lover before turning the gun on himself, in full view of the public.



The double incident occurred at Jabulani area, in the outskirts of Nhlangano, at around noon yesterday after the pair had an argument while walking towards their homestead. Shockingly, the rare drama unfolded on a public road with members of the public watching in horror.



The 35-year-old man allegedly shot his partner, who is estimated to be in her 20s, once in the chest before turning the gun on himself. The bone of contention could not be immediately ascertained, but information gathered was that the duo had been staying together for the past 12 years even though they were not married to each other.



Investigations have not yet determined the cause of the double shooting incident, but it was alleged that it was the man who pulled the trigger. Authorities said they were still investigating whether the gun used during the incident was licensed or not.

Residents who heard the commotion made a hurried call, which brought police officers to the scene.



Witnesses said within 15 minutes of the double shooting, police officers swooped on the area and cordoned it off as a crime scene. The incident drew a number of onlookers, who were equally shocked by the rare occurrence. Officers spent a while at the scene trying to determine the exact cause of the shooting.

The seriously injured pair was rushed to the Nhlangano Health Centre where they arrived at around 2pm, where health personnel treated the patients.

