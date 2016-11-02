‘ASIANS HAVE FRIENDS IN HIGH PLACES’

NGWENYA – It seems conflict of interest is a major problem in institutions manning the country’s borders.



This was revealed during the on-going probe into the influx of Asians in the country by a Parliament Select Committee at the Ngwenya Border Gate yesterday. Present during the probe were three members of the committee in MPs Mjuluko Dlamini, Titus Twala, and Johane Shongwe.

Officials revealed that some Asians had become untouchables. The officials said people higher up the ranks in some institutions colluded with the Asians.



They based that on the fact that some of their superiors interfered in cases involving Asians. They said some of their superiors overlooked serious issues involving Asian nationals. “This compromises our job and turns us into jokes as the Asians make sure that they rub it in our faces,” said an official.



Some officials revealed that the Asians even went to the extent of insulting them in their course of duty. They said the Asians were not afraid of bragging about having close relationships with highly- placed government officials.

They also said some of the Asians went to the extent of calling the highly-ranked government officials in front of the officers to report them for ‘bothering’ them.



It was revealed that sometimes the superiors acted on what the Asians reported but in other times they just give the officers a cold shoulder. They said they could no longer perform their duties effectively due to that. They also added that the Asians no longer had any respect for them as they had very deep connections with people in higher echelons of power.