HIPPOS ROAM FREELY AT NGOWANE

Mlamuli Maseko sits on the dead hippo. (Pic: Joseph Zulu)

PIGG’S PEAK – Romantic walks under the moonlight are now no longer possible at Ngowane as hippos have taken over the area.

Ngowane is one of the many areas though which the mighty Nkomazi River passes.



Hippos are the third largest land animals after the white rhino and can weigh up to 3 200 kilogrammes. They have enough strength to toss the strongest Sumo wrestler as if he were a helium balloon. One on one, even full a grown lion stays clear of a hippo’s path.



The rocky Nkomazi riverbed has resulted in small pools forming which are now home to hippos, known to fiercely protect their territories.

At night, these hippos also roam freely as they travel several kilometres in search of food.



During the day, the hippos return to their spots along the river but they are still visible as they resurface to breathe. In one place, a hippo was spotted several times reappearing every three minutes to breathe. This is despite that residents were also swimming a few metres away from the same spot where the hippo was seen.



“It appears to be friendly for now but you can never know what happens in the night,” said Jabulani Maseko, a resident.

Jabulani said surprisingly, no one has been attacked by the hippo in the recent past. He said the hippo permanently lives in the section of the river.

He said in the past, children used to play with the hippo by calling it out and wave a white cloth. Jabulani said the hippo used to enjoy playing with children but things changed when some started stoning it. “It no longer comes out, even if you call it out,” he said.