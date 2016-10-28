I NEVER DECLARED I WAS HIV+, SAYS EX-SWAZI OBSERVER MD

MBABANE – Former Swazi Observer MD Alpheous Nxumalo has denied that he declared himself as HIV positive as reported by the Observer On Saturday last year.



As a result of the publication of the story on page 3 of the October 24, 2015 edition of the newspaper, Nxumalo is demanding a sum of E500 000 from his former employers for damages he allegedly suffered.

He is claiming payment of the sum of E200 000 in respect of damages he suffered as a Christian Evangelist, businessman, professional writer and political analyst.



He is also demanding payment in the sum of E300 000 for damages he suffered as a result of the allegedly wrongful and defamatory article, which he said has harmed his reputation.

According to the article, Nxumalo was alleged to have lived with the condition for 14 years.

However, the former MD yesterday told Judge Sipho Nkosi that he never declared himself to be HIV positive at any stage.



He submitted that he used to conduct tests before the article was even published and the results turned out negative.

Nxumalo said even after the article was published, tests he conducted at different times also showed that he was not infected.



The former MD informed the court that it was a close relative of his that lived with the condition and had lived with it for the past 14 years.

Nxumalo told the judge that the newspaper published only about 10 per cent of his conversation with the prophet.



He said his conversation with the prophet covered other issues, which in his view were of public interest, but the newspaper zeroed in on the subject of HIV.

He said there was no national interest in this subject.



He was being cross-examined by his attorney Macilongo Ndlovu. Nxumalo explained that he was in Kempton Park when he conversed with the prophet.

He alleged that the prophet prophesied that he (Nxumalo) had left behind a close family member in hospital. Zweli Shabangu represents the publication.

“When I received the prophecy he (prophet) called me to stand next to the pulpit.