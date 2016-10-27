PRIMARY PUPILS INSULT DEPUTY IN UGLY RIOT

MBABANE – Irate primary school children put down their schoolbooks and instead carried sticks and placards with explicit vernacular insults as they engaged in a class boycott against their deputy head teacher.



The incident took place at Qomintaba Primary School, where Sayinile Nxumalo, the former Manyovu Head teacher, is the deputy. Police had to be called to the scene as the pupils got angry and demanded to be addressed by Nxumalo and no one else.



Nxumalo was arrested and charged with 21 counts which included alleged misappropriation of school funds and later posted to Qomintaba Primary as a deputy. She arrived at the school in June.

According to a source close to the matter, the riot started in the morning, just before assembly. The source said the teacher, who conducted the prayer, managed to calm the pupils.



She said after the morning assembly, the pupils congregated in their respective classrooms and prepared to learn.

He said after a while, the pupils in Grades V to VII came out of their classrooms, vandalised their desks and also went to other classes and forced other pupils to join in their class boycott. “The pupils turned violent and also wrote placards which had the insults,” he said.

The insults cannot be repeated due to their explicit and derogatory nature.



The pupils were singing struggle songs and toyi-toying around the school while carrying the placards.

One of the placards which were carried by the pupils stated clearly that they did not want the deputy at the school. The placards, which also had an insult directed at the deputy, also had her name inscribed on it.