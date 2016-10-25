10 ASIANS ENTER SD PER DAY

MBABANE – At least 10 Asians enter the country every day. This was one of the findings of the Members of Parliament (MPs) committee probing the influx of Asians in the country.



The MPs visited Mhlumeni and Lomahasha Border Posts yesterday where they had private meetings with the police and immigration officers.

The media was not allowed to be part of the meeting.



Those who participated included Zombodze Emuva MP Titus Thwala, who is Chairman of the committee, Mbabane West MP Johane Shongwe, Nhlambeni MP Frans Dlamini, Patrick Motsa of Mangcongco Constituency and Mthokozisi Kunene of Shiselweni II.



“Most of these Asians who enter the country are from India and Pakistan. Lomahasha Border Gate is the main entry point we have discovered to be used by the Asians to enter the country,” said Thwala in an interview after the private meetings.



On average, the chairman said at least five Indian and Pakistan nationals enter the country.

“It is a big problem for Swaziland because we do not see any record of these Asians’ departure.

If we also include other people of Asian origin, there are approximately 10 of them who enter the country each day,” he said.



At King Mswati III international airport alone, Thwala said it was established that around 1000 people of Asian origin enter into the country each year.



“This is an indication that very soon, the country will be an Asian state if we do nothing to stop this,” he said.

He said what was more problematic at border posts was that the police failed to control the entry of the Asians because they possess legal documents.