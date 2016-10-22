HIS MAJESTY REWRITES WILLIAM PITCHER HISTORY

MANZINI – William Pitcher College’s history books were rewritten yesterday as His Majesty King Mswati III graced the institution’s graduation for the first time since its inception in 1962.



The King, who graced the teachers College graduation ceremony, said he wished the event was held inside the institution as it was the first of its kind.

He said it was going to be a great ceremony, referring to the graduation of 125 William Pitcher College graduands. The ceremony was held at Mavuso Trade and Exhibition Centre

“However, I have been told that the institution does not have adequate space to accommodate the graduates together with their parents, friends and relatives,” the King said.



The college could be extended as His Majesty said the space constrains at the institution had left a challenge to the nation to make sure that its graduation ceremonies would be held in the establishment’s premises.

Meanwhile, William Pitcher College Principal Philemon Gumedze said as an institution, they could not believe that His Majesty King Mswati III had really attended the graduation ceremony. “We are humbled by your presence and we are still struggling to believe our eyes that indeed we are seeing His Majesty at William Pitcher College’s graduation ceremony,” he said.



On the same note, Princess Tsandzile, the Minister of Home Affairs, who was represented Prime Minister Dr Sibusiso Barnabas Dlamini, said the institution’s 2016 graduates were lucky because they were blessed by His Majesty King Mswati III.

He said they realised that His Majesty’s success as SADC would not depend entirely on him but would be determined by how the nation supports him.



“We therefore pray and believe in the almighty God that he will give you the wisdom you need to leave an indelible mark in the history of SADC chairmanship,” the principal said.

His Majesty went on to challenge institutions of higher learning to produce graduates who could run companies that would generate billions of Emalangeni and increase the country’s economy.

He urged the institutions to create good working relationships with other universities and colleges in the world.



His Majesty said this would help because they would be able to share ideas and information, which would equip students with necessary knowledge skills to develop the country.

His Majesty said when he travelled around the globe, the usual question he asks developed countries was; how did they achieve such development? He said most of the countries do not have mineral resources and vast land.

“Most of the countries say they managed to become developed because they invested a lot in their education system. The result of the huge investment in education is easy development as the citizens of that particular country have sharp minds and skills to develop their country,” he said.