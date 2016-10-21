FOUR CHEAT DEATH AS QUANTUM OVERTURNS

The kombi landed in this position after overturning. (Pic: Sibusiso Zwane)

MALKERNS – Two pupils who were aboard a Toyota Quantum kombi escaped with minor injuries together with the driver while the conductor suffered serious injuries during a near fatal accident.



The accident took place near Sundowners Lodge T-junction, along the Malkerns-Matsapha public road, which goes via Phondo.

It is alleged that the kombi descended the hill in full speed and the driver lost control when he was supposed to turn the last corner to the T-junction, leading to the kombi veering off the road.



“It sped through the green grass on the left side of the motorway and crossed the road towards the steep slope. It then rolled down the slope and landed in the forest down the steep area,” the source said.

He said inside the kombi there were four people; the driver, the conductor and two pupils. He said the two pupils and the driver escaped with minor injuries. The conductor sustained serious injuries as his left leg was broken.



The police and the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel, who are widely known as paramedics, were called and responded promptly to the call. The police, with the help of the paramedics and motorists took out the people from the kombi.

“The paramedics administered first aid on them at the scene and along the way to the Raleigh Fitkin Memorial (RFM) Hospital where the driver and the passengers were treated and discharged while the conductor was admitted,” the source said. Assistant Superintendent Phindile Vilakati, the Acting Police Information and Communications Officer, confirmed the accident.



She said police were still investigating its cause.

An almost similar accident took place during the month of August at Ngculwini where Toyota Quantum, which was allegedly driven by an unlicensed conductor, rolled with seven U-Tech High School pupils and two were killed in the process.

The other pupils were treated at the RFM Hospital and Manzini Clinic.