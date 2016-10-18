PAY BACK THE E3M, PAC TELLS EX-NKANYEZINI HEAD

MBABANE – The Public Accounts Committee has recommended that former Nkanyezini Primary School head teacher should pay back about E3 million he allegedly misappropriated at the school.



The PAC also recommended that former St Mark’s Primary School head teacher Albert Fakudze should pay back about E380 000 he allegedly misappropriated during his tenure at the school.

This is according to the pac’s recommendations on the auditor general’s report in government accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2015. The report was tabled in the house of assembly yesterday.



According to the report, the controlling officer submitted that the Ministry’s calculations revealed that the former Nkanyezini Primary head teacher allegedly misappropriated E2 928 428.64 at the school.

Issues of suspected fraud were referred to the Fraud and Commercial Crimes Unit and the matter is under active police investigation. The investigation is awaiting the outcome of a forensic report.



The PAC recommended that while the ministry awaits the outcome of the forensic investigation, he is urged to make the ex-head teacher sign an acknowledgment of debt form and if he refuses, the matter should be referred to the office of the attorney general for advice. “He should update the PAC chairperson and auditor general on a quarterly basis on progress, failing which he will be charged with contempt of Parliament,” the report states.

According to the document, Fakudze should be surcharged on monies amounting to E377 841.93 and made to sign an acknowledgement of debt form.



The report states that the issue of mismanagement of funds at St Mark’s Primary School has become a thorny one, in that even the past management allegedly misappropriated school funds. “These irregularities border on maladministration, mismanagement, misrepresentation, manipulation of controls, including fraud, which have continued unabated from the past administration, until the election of the current interim school committee, which upon observing some irregularities decided to refer the matter to the office of the attorney general,” the report states.



The report further said the school had become a fertile ground for questionable deals with suppliers and individuals.

The report urged the controlling officer to calculate all the monies allegedly misappropriated by the school head teacher and monies he failed to account for and surcharge him. “He should be made to sign an acknowledgement of debt form,” the report states.



The report also recommends that the controlling officer of the Ministry of Education and Training should report the alleged transgressions of the former head teacher to the Anti Corruption Commission, as well as the Fraud and Commercial Crimes Unit of the Royal Swaziland Police (RSP).