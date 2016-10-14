5 MPS TO PROBE LIMKO STUDENTS’ GRIEVANCES

LOBAMBA – Members of Parliament (MPs) yesterday fully supported Limkokwing University of Creative Technology as they elected a five- member select committee to investigate the grievances laid out by the students in their petition.



However, the MPs sent a strong warning that there should not be any class interruptions until the committee completed its task and as a result, expected all the students to go back to class.



Moving the motion was Zombodze Emuva MP Titus Thwala, who said one of the main grievances that the students had was the lack of experienced and qualified lecturers.



He said the Limkokwing students had complained that some of their lecturers were those who had only graduated last year and in the next academic year were hired by the university. He said it was not uncommon for students who had done well in their academic studies at university level to understudy lecturers who were doctors or professors.



Thwala also said the committee needed to investigate if it was true that some lectures were held outside the school campus, under a tree, because there was a shortage of classrooms.



He also highlighted that some of the students did not have chairs or desks and computers.

He said some students were forced to behave like bus conductors and had to take notes while standing and likened them to being hired by Lobamba MP Michael Masilela, who had a transport or bus business. He also said cops had also surrounded the institution.



MP Thwala was supported by Shiselweni II MP Mthokozisi Kunene, who said the majority of the graduates from Limkokwing were jobless and did not have the proper qualifications.

He wondered how many students were admitted per year, as everyone was accepted without consideration of the number of people that a class could take.