NO EVIDENCE FOR GIDEON’S ARREST - CJA

MBABANE – The Chief Justice, Bheki Maphalala, has dismissed an application by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to have former Minister Gideon Dlamini arrested on corruption-related charges.



This happens hardly five days after Dlamini was fired as Minister of Commerce, Industry and Trade.

The application filed by the ACC prayed for the issuance of a warrant of arrest for Dlamini, together with Nigerian businessman Fred Ngeri and his wife Sindile.



The trio was alleged to have colluded to defraud government a sum of E1.3 million, which was donated by the Embassy of Qatar, for the Online Shopping Project.



It was alleged that they organised themselves into a criminal enterprise with the aim to commit various crimes through a contentious Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement, which involved setting up an online trading platform through the PPP organisation.

The CJ found that the ACC failed to establish a prima facie case warranting the prosecution of the three as required by the Prevention of Anti-Corruption Act.



“It is apparent from the evidence that government procedures and regulations with regard to the establishment of the PPP may not have been observed. However, this is a far cry from establishing a prima facie case warranting the prosecution of the respondents (Dlamini, Ngeri and Sindile) under this Act,” said the CJ