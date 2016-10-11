‘GOVT PUMPS IN MILLIONS, LIMKOKWING FAILS TO DELIVER’



MBABANE – Students of Limkokwing University of Creative Technology say government spends a lot of money for their tuition fees but the service they get from the learning institution in return was a complete joke.



They further alleged that the learning environment was not conducive at the university because there was constant lack of water which was a health hazard. This is contained in their answering affidavit in the matter where they had been taken to court by the management of the institution.

On Friday, the court issued an interim order directing the protesting students to keep a distance of about 100 metres from the institution’s main gate.



They were also interdicted from disrupting lectures at the university’s premises. In their answering affidavit, the students further argued that the university had a duty to provide a conducive learning environment.



President of the Students Representative Council (SRC) Baphatse Dladla contended that a conducive environment was a platform devoid of physical intimidation and emotional frustrations, which allowed for free exchange of ideas. “When we raised our concerns, we were calling upon the applicant (management of the university) to provide such environment since it does not exist. For the applicant to allege that there is conducive learning environment at the institution is a misstatement of facts,” contended Dladla.



He further alleged that it was the management which was intimidating the students for raising concerns.

The SRC president alleged that the violence was perpetrated by the police on the instruction of the vice chancellor of the institution. “To prove this beyond reasonable doubt, no staff member has been intimidated but students have been brutalised and one has even been shot by the police with a rubber bullet,” alleged Dladla. Dladla submitted that Swaziland was a constitutional democracy, therefore the students had a right to associate and demonstrate.

