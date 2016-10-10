TEACHER DETAINED FOR DEAD WIFE IN BURNT CAR

MBABANE – A teacher is currently held by the police following the suspected murder of his wife who was found burnt to death inside the family car and a knife was retrieved from the ashes.



It is suspected that the 29-year old woman could have been first stabbed and the car later set alight to conceal evidence.

Police have also deduced that the car was then positioned in a manner that would suggested it was involved in an accident though there is no concrete evidence as yet to prove that an accident had occurred.

The woman was found scorched to the bone in the burnt vehicle next to the road at Nkhaba.



Police are questioning the husband who has been in custody since Saturday morning.

The vehicle was burnt beyond recognition and the only thing that made the police realise that there was a human being in the vehicle was after they saw something that looked like a human head on the passenger’s seat.

Upon further inspection of the remains in the car, preliminary suspicions are to the effect that the deceased was seated on the driver’s seat but could have made attempts to move towards the passenger’s side as the bones of her lower body were found on the driver’s seat while those of her upper body were on the passenger’s side.



The knife was found on the passenger side door and it was not explainable how it got there as the vehicle belonged and was used by the deceased.

Information gathered is to the effect that the husband was with his wife in the vehicle but when the police arrived at the scene, he was nowhere to be found.



When he returned to the scene, he allegedly informed the traffic police that he had gone to get help for his wife before deciding to go and see a pastor to pray with him.

He was then asked to accompany the cops to the police station where he could record a statement.



Initially, police had treated the incident as a car accident as traffic police were called to the scene by a person who was driving past after seeing the flames from the car.

However, upon investigations, the traffic police decided to involve their colleagues form the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).



The white vehicle in which the deceased was found was found next to the road at Nkhaba and one witness, who resides at a nearby homestead says he saw the fire start at around 4am.