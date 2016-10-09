VICTOR’S COMPANY TO COMPETE WITH MTN?

MBABANE – Businessman Victor Gamedze’s newly-registered company, Swazi Mobile, has applied for the country’s third mobile telephony services licence.



The company seeks to enter an industry that was previously dominated by Swazi MTN, which for over a decade operated under a monopolistic environment.



However, recent developments in the industry have seen the Swaziland Post and Telecommunications Corporation (SPTC) being awarded the country’s second mobile telephony services licence.

Gamedze, who is also the owner of MV Tel, a company based in the capital city, confirmed that his company had applied for a licence to operate a mobile telephony services company.



“We applied for a licence and are taking our chances, just like any company, to take advantage of the opportunity,” he said.

He said Swazi Mobile was ready to compete in the industry.



According to well-placed sources, Gamedze’s company will compete with three companies, namely Orange, Emtel and SwaviTel, which previously expressed interest in the licence.

Swazi Mobile Limited was registered with the Registrar of Companies on May 13, 2016



Investigations by the Times SUNDAY revealed that the company’s directors are Gamedze, Shakantu Michelo Shakantu and Sibusiso Mdluli in his capacity as a representative for the Umbutfo Company Trust.

In a previous interview on the same issue, Gamedze confirmed having registered a company.



He said the idea behind this move was to prepare for opportunities that may come as the country’s communication industry was opening up to new competition.

The businessman said his company was ready to submit a bid for the country’s third mobile telephony licence, which was up in the air, available to any company that would impress government in the tendering process.

Gamedze said his company had all the expertise and capacity to run and sustain a mobile telephony service.

Meanwhile, Swavitel is a Swazi-based company that has the backing of the Vietnamese government.



In Swaziland, Swavitel is represented by Karen Thi Nhung, who is resident in Mbabane.