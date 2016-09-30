SWAZI SUSPECT KILLED IN SHOOTOUT WITH TANZANIANS

MBABANE – Elusive Singwingwi Sabelo Mziyako has been shot dead, allegedly by Tanzanian nationals in a dagga-related deal dispute.



Local detectives have been trailing Singwingwi, who is said to have remained on the ‘police radar’ for several weeks. He was allegedly wanted for questioning concerning recent shootings around northern Hhohho.

Singwingwi was found dead in a remote forest in South Africa (SA), at a place known as Magwegwane, which has in the past been known for gun violence.



In May 2016, Singwingwi was arrested with two others in connection with the murder of Mzamo Magagula, who was shot dead after being ambushed at his homestead in Mshingishingini.

However, he was released on bail. He was also previously arrested and convicted of stealing a rifle from Horo Police Post. His action left the community of Emvembili living in fear as they wondered how the firearm was snatched right under the nose of police officers. Singwingwi was later released after he appealed his sentence at the High Court.



He was also recently apprehended and handed over to the police by residents of Emvembili, who accused him of theft and dagga dealing. He was, however, later released.

On the day he met his death, Singwingwi is said to have travelled from Swaziland to neighbouring South Africa with a friend. They are said to have entered that country through Magwegwane where they allegedly later met the Tanzanian nationals.

It could not be established how many Tanzanians were there during the shooting. Singwingwi and his friend are said to have been negotiating a deal related to dagga.



Shot



However, while negotiations were still ongoing, Singwingwi is said to have shot his companion, identified as Chester, who is said to have suffered a gunshot wound to the upper leg as well as his stomach.

After the shooting, Chester’s body was allegedly covered with shrubs as they believed he had died. However, he was still alive.

Thereafter, an argument is said to have ensued between Singwingwi and the Tanzanian nationals as they moved away from the place where Chester had been shot.



The angry Tanzanians are said to have questioned Singwingwi on why he had shot Chester. This argument is then said to have escalated, which resulted in shots being fired.

According to impeccable sources, the gunfire could be heard several kilometres away as the sound echoed through the mountain range overlooking SA.