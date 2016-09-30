HAIRDRESSER INJURED IN ARMY CAR WANTS E1.7M

MBABANE – She had a flourishing hairdressing salon business but all that is now history.



Siphiwe Mamba (36) is now a shadow of her former self and confined to a wheelchair because of injuries she sustained on her spinal cord, head and chest after an accident that left her permanently disabled.

For all this, she only received E12 000 for future medical expenses.



As a consequence of the accident, Mamba is now demanding E1.7 million from government as the motor vehicle in which she was a passenger when the accident occurred belonged to the Umbutfo Swaziland Defence Force (USDF).

On or about December 4, 2008 at Mpisi Farm, an accident occurred when Sikelela Dlamini lost control of a motor vehicle with registration number S 670. The motor vehicle reportedly went off the road and overturned.

According to Mamba, the accident was caused by Dlamini’s negligence. She informed the court that the driver was negligent in one or more of the following aspects: he drove too fast under the circumstances prevailing, failed to keep the motor vehicle under proper control and failed to keep proper lookout.



She alleged that as result of the injuries sustained in the accident, she suffered damages in the amount of E1 765 000.

This amount includes estimated future medical expenses, caregiver for 41 years, painkillers for life, wheelchairs for life, a specially designed house, estimated loss of earning capacity as a hairdresser, general damages for pain and suffering, disfigurement, loss of amenities of life and permanent disability. She submitted that in terms of the Act, the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (MVAF), only compensated her for future medical expenses, which claim was limited to E12 000.

Mamba pointed out that she only learnt when her claim was settled on March 2011 that it was limited to the amount of E12 000.



She mentioned that as she completely lost her mobility and was confined to a wheelchair, she was unable to institute proceedings against government until her pastor came to her assistance in June 2014.

According to Mamba, government had refused or neglected to pay her claim notwithstanding lawful demand.

It seems government is resolute on not paying Mamba as it is vigorously opposing the claim.



Through its lawyer Bheki Tsabedze, government argued that the driver was disturbed by an on coming truck from Manzini.