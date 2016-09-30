PUPIL HITS SCHOOL AT 6PM TO STUDY UNTIL MIDNIGHT

DUMAKO – An orphaned boy has captured the hearts of many in the small community of Dumako with his dedication to his studies.



Information gathered by this publication was that 20-year-old Lwazi Nhlabatsi of Nkomonye area leaves his house at 6pm to study at school and only returns after midnight, on a daily basis.



This emerged yesterday during a farewell function for outgoing Form V pupils at the newly established KaMzila High School. Nhlabatsi is among the first group of Form Vs at the school, which was only established five years ago.

The schoolboy, who has great ambitions and aspires to become a medical practitioner one day, said he started his study routine on the first day of school.



Happiness Dlamini, the school’s Head teacher, who confirmed the boy’s habit, said he comes to her for the keys to one of the classrooms every day at 6pm.

She corroborated the boy’s claim about retiring at midnight. Dlamini said the boy’s system had worked because he had been scoring good marks, and she expects a lot from him.

The boy said he rents a house near the school but goes to school to study because he wants to concentrate on his studies.



Lessons at KaMzila High School begin at 7:30am until 4pm. This translates to only two free hours for the determined pupil.

The pupil said he sticks to the arrangement during the week and on weekends, he has to work.

He maintained his aim was to improve his life since he came from an impoverished background.



The pushy young man disclosed that he had sustained himself with odd jobs, which have also helped him to finance his studies for the past seven years.

He explained that his life was thrown into financial turmoil when he lost both parents while doing Grade VI, about seven years ago.

Since then, he said he had been doing all kind of jobs, from herding cattle to doing manual work in order to finance his education.



Medicine



“It has worked because I am now in Form V. I want to go and study medicine outside the country in order to realise my dream of becoming a medical doctor,” Lwazi said. Even though the pupil is enrolled under government’s Orphaned and Vulnerable Children Programme, he said more money was needed because the school demands extra payment from pupils.

His dedication earned him two prizes during the valedictory ceremony yesterday.