MUSLIMS NOT SCARED TO KILL PEOPLE - MP

People queuing to receive free meat from Muslims recently in Ezulwini Mosque. This is not to suggest that these are the Muslims referred to in the story. (File pic)

LOBAMBA – Muslims have no problem with killing people. This shocking statement was made yesterday by Nhlambeni Member of Parliament (MP) Frans Dlamini as he called upon the Minister of Home Affairs, Princess Tsandzile, to facilitate peace between the Muslim or Islam community and Christians.



Making his submission during the debate of the ministry’s first quarter performance report, MP Frans said he was not impressed by the ongoing public spat between some Christian leaders and the leaders of the Islamic faith.



He asked what the ministry was doing to maintain peace because Muslims had no problem killing people, citing that in other countries, wars had been started as they believed that their religion was more superior than others.

“What is the ministry doing because these people really scare me?” the MP queried.



He said he was very concerned about the continued influx of Asians into the country, saying statistics had revealed there were about 129 000 people of Asian origin or from the Middle East.

He said the country was under siege, particularly when comparing numbers of Asians in other countries which had a larger population than Swaziland.



He said these were people who were known to be confrontational, which in siSwati he said ‘bane lutfutfuva’.

He said in the near future he would not be surprised that a majority of the MPs were of Asian origin and the Speaker would be forced to call a prayer session as some of them even prayed during the day.