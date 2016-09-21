CIVIL SERVANT BUSTED WITH DAGGA, GUN

MBABANE – A civil servant was found with dagga worth E42 400 and a gun in the government house allocated to him.



The dagga weighing 53kg was found at Bhalekane Fattening Ranch premises in the possession of Mndondo Magagula (43) from Nyakatfo, who is employed at the ranch and is stationed at Madlangempisi. Police from Buhleni in the Hhohho region received a tip- off that Magagula was keeping dagga in the house and he had a firearm.



Magagula was arrested on Saturday and appeared at the Pigg’s Peak Magistrates Court for a remand on Monday.

Information gathered is to the effect that the police went to his workplace on Friday looking for him but he was not there.



When Magagula returned on Saturday, he was informed that the police were looking for him and as he allegedly tried to get rid of the evidence, the police arrived and he was arrested.