ARMY BRIGADIER THREATENS TO KILL WIFE, MAKHWAPHENI, LAWYER

MBABANE – A senior army official, who holds the rank of a brigadier, is said to have threatened to kill his wife, her lover and their lawyer if they pursue a case of assault that was reported to the police three months ago.



Thobile Manana is married to Brigadier Timothy Mamba, who is based at Ludzidzini Royal Residence, through Swazi Law and Custom.

The two got married in 2007 and they have three children.

The threat was allegedly made on September 8, 2016 by Mamba.



In a recorded telephone interview, Mamba admitted to issuing the threats, stating that he made them out of sadness and anger.

Following the threats, Manana went to the police the following day, September 9, and opened a case against Mamba but when she went back to enquire how far the investigations had gone, she was told that the docket went missing and she had to open a new one.



In the text message, the senior soldier asked his wife why she gave her phone to the lawyer to make phone calls and trace why the assault case, which was opened at Lobamba, was not being pursued by the police.

In the charge sheet, it is stated that the brigadier, who at that time was a colonel, assaulted and threatened to shoot the man who is accused of dating his wife while at his rented flat situated at Buka.



Mamba was allegedly in the company of two USDF members and they were driving in a State-owned vehicle, carrying a service rifle when he made the threats.

At this time, the lover claimed no knowledge of the relationship status between Manana and Mamba.



“You have gone back to Mngometulu (the lover) but listen here Manana, you have fooled yourselves with your lover, thinking you will get something from me. That will never happen, a person would rather die among the three of you than my children going hungry.

