IS CJ COMPETENT? - MP

LOBAMBA – The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Edgar Hillary, yesterday distanced himself from questions regarding the separation of powers in the country.



Hillary made it known to his ministry’s Portfolio Committee that he was not prepared to respond to questions that touched on the separation of powers and the chief justice (CJ).



Speaking in vernacular, Hillary responded by saying, “Ngiyacela kutsi ngiyengce leyo. Uyitekile ngeva kutsi ngulena lengiyatiko inema-implications ayo,” which means: ‘Please can we pass that one. You spoke about it and I heard that it is the one with implications’.

Hillary mentioned that the implications were going to be too much for him.



He was responding to a concern raised by Lobamba MP Michael Masilela, who said the issue was an old one but was slowly coming back to haunt the country and made an example of the case of the Parliamentary Service Board.

The minister was put on the spot again by Nkwene MP Sikhumbuzo Dlamini, who asked him if the country’s CJ was competent enough for the position.



The MP mentioned that the CJ had developed a tendency of responding to all issues, including those from the streets and others, which had not even reached the courts.

“I am worried about the CJ because he seems to be in conflict and it makes me wonder if we are going anywhere with him.

“We had a foreign CJ previously and things were not good, now it’s a Swazi but it looks like we are going back to the same era so really where we will run to?” he asked.