‘ACCURATE’ PROPHET COMING TO SD

The prophet praying for female congregants in Nigeria.

MBABANE – One of Africa’s biggest prophets Chris Okafor, is coming to Swaziland next month.



He will host a three-night prophetic crusade from October 21 to 23, 2016 in a venue yet to be confirmed in Manzini.

Okafor, known by his followers as ‘the Supreme Prophet’ hails from Nigeria. He is the General Overseer of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracles Ministries, which is also called the Liberation City and is headquartered in Nigeria.

The church has branches in a number of countries in Africa and overseas.

This information was confirmed by Charles Matsebula, the local coordinator of the event.



Matsebula, a former journalist and football administrator, said the ‘Supreme Prophet’ would arrive in the country on the day of the event.

“He will start working immediately. His programme for his stay in the country is yet to be finalised and will be announced soon,” he said.

Matsebula invited the nation to attend the event without fail.



“There will be prophesies, miracles and healing at each service. Anyone coming should have a general expectation of a miracle,” he said.

In an interview from Nigeria, Pastor Henry Chinedu Ogu, who is the ‘Supreme Prophet’s right-hand man, confirmed that Okafor would be in the country next month.

Okafor will initially make a stopover in Mozambique, where he will be hosted for a service on October 18, 2016 before proceeding to Swaziland.



Pastor Henry said the Liberation City Church was launched in Nigeria some years ago and now has branches world over. He said the church owned a television station which was followed by millions of people. The pastor said to prove his global appeal, the ‘Supreme Prophet’ was in the Netherlands last weekend, where he hosted a series of successful prophetic services.



In August 2016, he hosted a service at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg, where famous gospel artists Rebecca Malope, Ntokozo Mbambo and many others performed before a full stadium.

“There were miracles even on that day. Some families, who previously had no children, came forward to confess that they conceived after they were prayed for last year.”