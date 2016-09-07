9 SA TRUCK9 SA TRUCK DRIVERS HELD FOR E1M THEFT

MANZINI – Nine South African truck drivers have been arrested for allegedly stealing goods worth over E1 million, which they were supposed to deliver in various major supermarkets in the country.



It is alleged that they would deliver some of the goods at destinations that were not on the list of shops to be delivered to, in exchange for money.

They are alleged to have started stealing goods from September 2015 up to July 2016.



The drivers are employed by Transrite Transport, a South African company, which owns cross-border trucks that deliver merchandise in shops like Shoprite and U Save.

The accused, Dlozi Dube (42) from Gingindlovu, Madoda Madlala (30) from Emlazi, Mthembiseni Blose (55) from Siphingo, Mzawuthethi Caleb Nsimbi (30) from Mzimkhulu, Botebo Mafereka (28) from Soshanguve, Bongani Jonnarius Zondi (29) from Maritzburg, Vincent Thokozani Ngema (31) from Mpangeni, Thandanani Khuzwayo (27) from Mandeni and Mvumeni Johannes Zondi (53) from Greytown, were arrested at the Lavumisa Border Gate.



They made a brief appearance at the Manzini Magistrates Court before Principal Magistrate David Khumalo, who remanded them in custody pending their committal to the High Court.

They were further informed that if they desired to move a bail application, they could do so at the High Court.



The accused, through their attorney Lucky Dube, have filed an urgent application for bail in the High Court.

In his bail application, one of the truck drivers, Dlozi, informed the court that he was employed as a cross-border truck driver by Transrite Transport, a company based in Verulum Canelands near Shaka Airport in the Republic of South Africa.



Narrating circumstances leading to their arrests, Dlozi stated that on August 16, together with his co-accused, they were instructed by their employer to deliver a certain consignment to Big Bend Shoprite Store in Lubombo, Swaziland.

“I submit that the consignment is loaded in a trailer at the warehouse department during my absence, hence we found the trailer already loaded and sealed.

“I further submit that the truck has a tracking device and cameras. On that particular day, I was driving a horse and trailer fleet,” Dlozi stated.



He said they entered Swaziland through the Lavumisa Border Gate and he then furnished the Customs Department officials with the necessary documents to gain entry.

Dube mentioned that pursuant to his lawful entry to Swaziland, they then drove to Big Bend and arrived at or about 1pm.

