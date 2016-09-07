WILDFIRE ALMOST DESTROYS CTO

MBABANE – The Mbabane Central Transport Organisation (CTO) would have been destroyed by a wildfire were it not for the quick response of the Swaziland National Fire and Emergency Services.



The fire personnel managed to put out the raging fire that was perpetrated by the strong wind on Monday afternoon. This was despite criticism from the government garage employees and members of the public, who were blaming the fire personnel for delaying after they were alerted about the fire which started outside the garage.



“We called them an hour earlier but they did not respond. The fire would not have come this far if they had responded to our call earlier,” said the garage employees.

However, the firefighters concentrated on the fire, starting with the critical areas like the petrol and the diesel tanks where huge flames were about to cause havoc. Judging from the intensity of the flames, some employees had already lost hope that anything could be saved from the blaze.



“We have no fire department in the country. I think they should be removed from the system,” said one of the employees. Noted was that when the fire personnel arrived, the fire had already caused damages on some parts around the government garage. Tyres and some old canopies awaiting sale were already in flames.



Meanwhile, there was panic among the garage employees and members of the public as means to remove parked vehicles from the raging fire proved futile as the car owners had left with the keys. They tried to push the vehicles; however, they failed. Members of the public managed to push one vehicle after a brave man had jumped in. The fire personnel also managed to put out the fire just before it caused damages to the vehicles.



Noted, while at the garage, was that the surrounding areas were bushy, which made it easy for the fire to cross over to CTO. Parked vehicles awaiting auction were saved by the road next to the fence which prevented the fire from crossing over.

Means to get a comment from the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, the ministry in charge of CTO, were in vain as the Principal Secretary was reportedly out of the country. The superiors of the garage confirmed some damages; however, they said full details about the extent of the damages would be reported to the PS upon his return.



About two weeks ago, a wildfire burnt two vehicles that were parked near the public road adjacent to Engine Filling Station.

The garage property was saved by the quick response of the fire personnel, who arrived at the scene and put out the fire.