THREE MILESTONES CELEBRATED IN A DAY

MALKERNS – Jinnoh Nkambule, the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Trade, will be retiring soon.



This was revealed by Secretary to Cabinet Mbuso Dlamini yesterday during Nkambule’s surprise triple celebration held at Assemblies of God Church in Malkerns.



The surprise was to celebrate Nkambule’s 30th wedding anniversary with his wife Thulisile, her birthday and their son Sinandiso’s 21st birthday.

The event was organised by Nkambule’s children, who did their best to make sure that their parents had no thought of what was going on while they clandestinely made preparations for the exquisite event.



About 100 guests were in on the surprise, including higher-ranking government officials, colleagues, friends and church members.

The most distinguished of the speeches was from Dlamini who thanked the Nkambule for staying sturdy in matrimony notwithstanding of the challenges they faced.



Dlamini started by congratulating the couple and their son for achieving their milestones.

He shared that his marriage had subsisted for 35 years.

“Mine nemkami ulaMsutfu sesishade iminyaka lengu 35, so siyabendlula laba,” loosely translated to mean, my wife and I have been married for more years than the Nkambule’s, he said much to the delight of the guests.



Dlamini went on to say that he was very proud to have worked with a man of Nkambule’s calibre.

Although Nkambule would be retiring soon, he had left a great legacy and government would certainly have difficulty in finding a replacement due to his wealth of experience.