JOY MISSES UK WEDDING AS PASSPORT WITHHELD

NKAMANZI – Pastor Joy Dlamini, the Prime Minister’s (PM) wife, has missed her niece’s wedding which took place last Saturday in the United Kingdom.



She could not make it to the wedding because of the unavailability of her passport.

Her passport was reportedly being withheld by her husband, PM Sibusiso Barnabas Dlamini.



In her plea to get the passport, she instructed her lawyers to request its release and the attempt failed.



Lawyer



Sought for comment Musa Dl- amini, the lawyer for Pastor Joy’s husband, said he was not in a position to comment on this matter because it was private.

However, it was revealed that the passport was not released as per her request, resulting in her not attending the wedding.



Previously, through her attorney from Justice Mavuso and company, Pastor Joy recently wrote a letter to the PM’s lawyer requesting the release of her passport as she intended to attend the wedding of her niece.

In response, the PM attached certain conditions prior to the release of her passport.



The pm, through his lawyers, stated that before the passport was released, it was important that Pastor Joy advised how she would take care of the police and protocol contingent who would have to travel with her bearing in mind her position.

The PM said there was much preparation to go into a process such as this.



Corresponding through her lawyers, Pastor Joy said, “We are instructed by our client to request that she travels to a wedding of her sister’s daughter in the United Kingdom. Same is scheduled for August 27, 2016.

