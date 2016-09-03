SWAZI BUSINESSMAN HIJACKED, TIED TO TREE IN SOUTH AFRICA

MBABANE – A Swazi businessman driving a South African registered truck stared death in the face after he was hijacked by a group of men who posed as police officers, driving a car flashing blue lights as if they were law enforcers.



Sanele Mayisela did not know what he was getting himself into when he pulled over as ordered by the men wearing blue clothes, which could be easily mistaken for police uniform. The incident happened last week Monday. It was around 6.30pm and he was on his way to Johannesburg.

He was asked to declare what was in the truck while one of them opened the other door. Before he knew it, he was pressed down by the neck as the men sandwiched him, with one taking over the driver’s seat.

That is when it dawned that he was being mugged by the group of about five men.

The truck was then driven away with the others following behind in the ‘police’ van. He tried praying to God for mercy, but was harshly rebuked and felt the cold steel of a knife placed on his neck by one of his attackers in the truck threatening to slice him into pieces should he continue praying. Mayisela was then blindfolded as the truck was driven to what seemed like a private farm, deep into the forest, and then had both his hands tied to his back. “I was then tied upside down to a tree,” Mayisela said when he narrated the awful experience.

The men then drove back in both vehicles, leaving one to keep an eye on him. One of them asked the remaining thug if he had enough ammunition to finish the job. For three hours he hung upside down. Later the man keeping guard received a call and Mayisela was ordered to give his personal and company bank account card PIN codes. Mayisela said E10 000 was withdrawn from his company account, which was the maximum withdrawal limit, and E5 800 from his personal account.







