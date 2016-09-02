MAN SHOOTS HIMSELF DEAD

MBABANE – “I love you all and please do not think that I am a coward,” these were the last words written by a man before he shot himself.

Zwelakhe Dlamini, who worked as a croupier at a casino in Ezulwini, shot himself in the chin using his grandfather’s gun.



The grandfather is said to have died in July. Before killing himself, Dlamini wrote a suicide note which is currently with police, where he told his family that he loved them and his son who is a toddler.

Allegations are to the effect that he ended his life because of a woman but it could not be ascertained what the woman had done to him.

Dlamini shot himself once between his chin and throat with a gun his grandfather used for hunting.



His friends said they saw him on Monday during the day and he told them that he wanted to tell them something but when he tried to talk he would get emotional and start crying.

His friends are the ones who found his body on Wednesday in his house, which is built in the same compound of his grandparents place, known as Ka Ginindza.

One of the friends rushed to call family members who took the suicide note and handed it over to the police on arrival.



It could not be ascertained if Dlamini killed himself on Monday night or on Tuesday as he was found dead on Wednesday and the last time anybody saw him alive was on Monday.

Terrence Ginindza, known as DJ Xtra Luv said his nephew did not say anything to him when he saw him last week Sunday.

“I went home on Sunday and he did not say anything to me. On Monday morning, my daughter went to give him some food and she said he only said thank you. We were still in the process of taking the gun to the police because we only buried our father early August.



“I have not seen the suicide note which he was found with, but we understand there is a name and cell number written on it which we think will provide answers to why he ended his life. His two friends found his body when they went to check on him in his house. When they made the discovery, one stayed with the body while the other went to call my elder brother and he was carrying the suicide note,” Ginindza said.



The soft-spoken DJ who is still devastated admitted that they were still talking to his friends, trying to ascertain what could have been the problem.