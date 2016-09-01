MAID ARRESTED FOR SEXUAL ABUSE OF 18-MONTH-OLD GIRL

NHLANGANO – A 30-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a girl child who was in her care.



The suspect was employed by the young girl’s family in Nhlangano as a live-in maid when the offence was allegedly committed.

She was reported to the police on Sunday, allegedly for performing lewd acts on the infant, while her parents were away.



The alleged survivor in this case is only 18 months old. To protect the child from being identified, the suspect will not be named. The woman is said to have freely admitted to the inappropriate touching of the child, who she further instructed to emulate her acts for sexual pleasure.

She had only been looking after the baby for a period of three weeks, after arriving at the homestead early in July.



Shocked grandparents heard how the maid would allegedly insert her finger in the toddler’s genitals before instructing the child to do the same thing on her.

Moreover, the child babysitter apparently confessed to performing oral sex to the clueless baby. Again, the child was allegedly made to copy the sexual act.



According to a report, when the girl was taken to hospital for medical examination, the medical practitioner observed no signs of trauma or penetration. However, the doctor would not deny nor confirm any form of abuse on the girl.

Nevertheless, the suspect was charged with indecent assault upon the child, after she admitted to committing the crime.

The abuse is said to have started on the woman’s first day at work.



Detectives were told that the dirty acts have been going on for some time, until early in August when the child’s grandmother noticed some strange behaviour when changing the girl’s diapers.

At first, she said she noticed some bruises on the child’s genitals, but when she enquired from her minder she denied knowledge about them. Thereafter, the elderly woman noticed the child emulating sexual movements. She confronted the babysitter, who eventually owned up to the lewd acts.



It’s unclear whether the woman’s sexual conduct on the child was motivated by her sexual orientation or not.