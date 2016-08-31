‘MY WIFE SMOKES DAGGA, BEATS ME UP’

MBABANE – A man’s responsibility is to protect his wife, however, Hezekiel Dlamini often found himself running to his friend’s house for protection from his allegedly abusive wife.



Marital problems between Dlamini and his Swazi Law and Custom-wedded wife of 14 years started in 2008. He alleged that Tengetile Khumalo of Dvokolwako smoked dagga, imbibed alcohol and verbally and physically abused him.

Dlamini alleged that Khumalo, in her drunken stupor, beat him up such that he would run to his friend’s house to seek refuge.



He alleged that he no longer lived in their marital home at Mhobodleni because he feared for his life. The couple was married in April 2002 and four children were born out of the union. The veracity of these allegations is still to be tested in court.

He alleged that he was afraid to even take her back to her parental home because he was afraid that she would beat him up. Dlamini mentioned that his wife engaged in adulterous affairs and, as a result, two children were born, who are fathered by Mozambican and Portuguese men during the subsistence of their marriage.



Dlamini said he forgave his wife when the first child was born. However, he said when the second child was born, he could not take it any longer. He described the birth of the second child as the last straw to the humiliation and abuse at the hands of his wife. The distraught husband said with the assistance of his brother David, Khumalo was returned to her parental home but she allegedly came back and continued to harass and beat him. He alleged that he reported the abuse to the police but they only advised him to approach the courts.



Giving a brief background of the events, Dlamini said his wife drank alcohol and he discovered that she smoked both cigarettes and dagga. He said their relationship became sour due to the abuse. He alleged that he sometimes reported the beatings to the police who would come and calm the situation. Dlamini alleged that his in-laws did not assist him when he reported the ordeal to them.



“Having exposed herself that she was a drunkard, she would always beat me up and sometimes I would seek refuge from the police. We had separate rooms for sleeping as the physical abuse continued. It transpired that she was smoking both cigarettes and dagga. I no longer stay there in fear for my life,” said Dlamini.



... accused of adultery



MBABANE – Hezekiel Dlamini alleged that in 2013, he discovered that his wife was involved in adulterous affairs with other men.

Dlamini stated that when a child was born from Mozambican man, he was afraid to send his wife back to her parents because she was violent. He said at first he was also afraid to report her at the royal kraal at Logoba.

He wants the court to direct the registrar of Births, Marriages and Deaths to cancel the entry reflecting that he is married to Khumalo.